FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,977,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 614,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

