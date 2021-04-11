FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $95,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.01.

BTG stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

