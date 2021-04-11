FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 4,653 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

