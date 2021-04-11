Eaton Vance Management Has $11.20 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $135.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.42. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

