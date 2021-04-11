Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.95.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.