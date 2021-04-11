International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.29

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.29 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 117.80 ($1.54). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.53), with a volume of 282,289 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.06.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.