Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.01

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.01 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 95,805 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £244.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.01.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

