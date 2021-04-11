Truist Financial Corp Acquires 6,872 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $124.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.