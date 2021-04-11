Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,805 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

