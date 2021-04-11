Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,487 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after buying an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RLI by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point raised their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

