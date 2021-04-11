Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.