Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in NVR by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,977.20.

NVR stock opened at $4,902.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,632.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,314.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,660.00 and a 52 week high of $4,922.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

