Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

