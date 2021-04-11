Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 85 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 261,310 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $662.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.71.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

