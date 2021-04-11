Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 455 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after buying an additional 40,397 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

