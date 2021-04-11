Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 56,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

CASY opened at $219.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.41 and a 1 year high of $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

