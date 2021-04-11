UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $42.14 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $42,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

