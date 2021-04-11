Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in AON by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 9.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $237.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $238.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

