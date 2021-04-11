UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of Zai Lab worth $48,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $58,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.09.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

