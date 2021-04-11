Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

