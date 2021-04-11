STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,927 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $50,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in STORE Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

STOR stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

