Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 843,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,334 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $46,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

