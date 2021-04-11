Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 10,433 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.