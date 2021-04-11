Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Insperity by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

