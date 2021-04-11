Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,238 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

ALLETE stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

