Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 109,295 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $100,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PB. Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

