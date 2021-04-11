Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.97% of Winnebago Industries worth $99,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO opened at $75.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,352 shares of company stock worth $5,065,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.