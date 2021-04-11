Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,217 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

