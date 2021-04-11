Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 159.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,963 shares of company stock worth $8,703,891. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAWW opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

