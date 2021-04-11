Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYKE. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

