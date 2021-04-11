Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $11,449,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $8,206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $33.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

