MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $574.44.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $534.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $524.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.60. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $380.28 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.