Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.