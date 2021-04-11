-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.16 million.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 37,899 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Radius Health by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Radius Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares during the period.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $913.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

