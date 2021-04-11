Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

