Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $593,000 in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 20,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $213,021.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,254.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,469,844 shares of company stock valued at $13,510,232. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.17 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.23 million, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

