Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,818 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 451,245 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $30,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 100.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 73.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,487,312 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,355,000 after buying an additional 860,605 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AU. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

Shares of AU stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.4805 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.