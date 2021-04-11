Morgan Stanley Has $30.83 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 474,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 79,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $30,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,037,886 shares of company stock worth $70,946,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

