Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $244.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.18 and a 200-day moving average of $243.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 679.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $119.18 and a 52-week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

