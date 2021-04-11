Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Territorial Bancorp worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBNK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,840 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

TBNK stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

