Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 10,952 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 220.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The New York Times during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $48.37 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

