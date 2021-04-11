Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,688 shares of company stock worth $6,713,872. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

