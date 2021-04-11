Virtu Financial LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Kaixin Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

KXIN opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $13.40.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

