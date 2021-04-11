Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 224,400 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,942,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.10 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.