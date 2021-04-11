Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 42,681 Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Onconova Therapeutics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.39.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.03. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Onconova Therapeutics Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.