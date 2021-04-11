Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,752 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Pentair worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $16,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

