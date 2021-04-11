Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.12

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €29.12 ($34.26) and traded as high as €33.50 ($39.41). Accor shares last traded at €33.18 ($39.04), with a volume of 591,980 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.12.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

