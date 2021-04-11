Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.66

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.66 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 236.65 ($3.09). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 234.40 ($3.06), with a volume of 15,027,213 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

Get Tesco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a GBX 50.93 ($0.67) dividend. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

In other Tesco news, insider Alison Platt bought 4,600 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,778 shares of company stock worth $1,090,124 over the last ninety days.

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.