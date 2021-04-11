Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.59

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $5.18. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 260,787 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.22.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $29,141.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,167 shares in the company, valued at $190,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 16,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156. 25.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

