TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.86

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $12.24. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 10,425 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

